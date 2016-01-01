Overview of Dr. Sonia Giknavorian, MD

Dr. Sonia Giknavorian, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Giknavorian works at SUNRISE INTERNAL MEDICINE in Bullhead City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.