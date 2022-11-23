Dr. Sonia Godambe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godambe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Godambe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonia Godambe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Godambe works at
Locations
-
1
Elgin Gastroenterology Sc745 Fletcher Dr Ste 202, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 888-1300
-
2
Algonquin Road Surgery Center LLC2550 W Algonquin Rd, Lake In the Hills, IL 60156 Directions (847) 888-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godambe?
Was given referral for Dr Godambe by a friend. Due to health issues I needed to consult with doctor asap. Dr Godambe was able to discuss my health concerns & came up with plan of care quickly. I was very impressed by how thorough she & her staff were during our discussion and the scheduling of appointments for treatments. She asked a lot of questions & took time to consult with me on care.
About Dr. Sonia Godambe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093964116
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godambe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godambe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godambe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godambe works at
Dr. Godambe has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godambe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Godambe speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Godambe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godambe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godambe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godambe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.