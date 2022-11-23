Overview

Dr. Sonia Godambe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Godambe works at Illinois Gastroenterology Group in Elgin, IL with other offices in Lake In the Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.