Dr. Sonia Godbole, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sonia Godbole, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.
Premiere Health and Wellness LLC4835 E Cactus Rd Ste 333, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 795-9980
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I needed to change psychiatrists. I accidentally found Dr. Godbole. The initial interview with her office was wonderful. My televisit with her was in depth and very thorough. Her kindness along with her knowledge and professionalism made me feel comfortable and at ease. Dr. Godbole took me off a medication which she deemed dangerous and adjusted my existing meds. I will continue to see her.
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Marathi
- 1689752701
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Arizona State University
Dr. Godbole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godbole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godbole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godbole speaks Marathi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Godbole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godbole.
