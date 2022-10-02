See All Psychiatrists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Sonia Godbole, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (16)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sonia Godbole, MD

Dr. Sonia Godbole, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.

Dr. Godbole works at Premier Health & Wellness, LLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Godbole's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premiere Health and Wellness LLC
    4835 E Cactus Rd Ste 333, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 795-9980

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 02, 2022
    I needed to change psychiatrists. I accidentally found Dr. Godbole. The initial interview with her office was wonderful. My televisit with her was in depth and very thorough. Her kindness along with her knowledge and professionalism made me feel comfortable and at ease. Dr. Godbole took me off a medication which she deemed dangerous and adjusted my existing meds. I will continue to see her.
    About Dr. Sonia Godbole, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Marathi
    • 1689752701
    Education & Certifications

    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    • Arizona State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonia Godbole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godbole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Godbole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Godbole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Godbole works at Premier Health & Wellness, LLC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Godbole’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Godbole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godbole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godbole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godbole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

