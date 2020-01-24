Overview of Dr. Sonia Gordon-Dole, MD

Dr. Sonia Gordon-Dole, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hamden, CT.



Dr. Gordon-Dole works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.