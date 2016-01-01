Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonia Jackson
Overview of Dr. Sonia Jackson
Dr. Sonia Jackson is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clarksville, TN.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
-
1
Pmedical Group490 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 245-8100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
- 2 3799 PO Box, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 245-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
About Dr. Sonia Jackson
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1760879993
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.