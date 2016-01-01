Overview

Dr. Sonia Jimenez-Victores, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Jimenez-Victores works at Victores & Jimenez-Victores Mds in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.