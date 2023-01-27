Dr. Sonia Juneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Juneja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonia Juneja, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Juneja works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Washington Family Psychiatry4405 East West Hwy Ste 502, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (240) 428-4792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Juneja?
I have been a patient with Dr. Juneja for a bit under a year but I have loved my experience so far. I have not been the best patient, but Dr. Juneja has been so understanding with me and helped me get to my appointments on time. I do not feel the need to lie to her, as she makes it a very open and comforting space. In our first sessions, I tried to frame my issues in a way that she wouldn't see what was too tough for me to deal with. However, she saw through my thoughtful phrasing to give me an accurate diagnosis. She meets my honesty with more honesty, and I truly believe what she tells me. She makes me feel proud of myself for my progress while also helping me understand how I can make more. Thanks doc!
About Dr. Sonia Juneja, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1578753513
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry-West Virginia University School Of Medicine|West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juneja accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juneja works at
Dr. Juneja speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Juneja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juneja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.