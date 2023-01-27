See All Psychiatrists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Sonia Juneja, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonia Juneja, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Juneja works at Washington Family Psychiatry in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Family Psychiatry
    4405 East West Hwy Ste 502, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 428-4792

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 27, 2023
    I have been a patient with Dr. Juneja for a bit under a year but I have loved my experience so far. I have not been the best patient, but Dr. Juneja has been so understanding with me and helped me get to my appointments on time. I do not feel the need to lie to her, as she makes it a very open and comforting space. In our first sessions, I tried to frame my issues in a way that she wouldn't see what was too tough for me to deal with. However, she saw through my thoughtful phrasing to give me an accurate diagnosis. She meets my honesty with more honesty, and I truly believe what she tells me. She makes me feel proud of myself for my progress while also helping me understand how I can make more. Thanks doc!
    CC Lizas — Jan 27, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Sonia Juneja, MD
    About Dr. Sonia Juneja, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1578753513
    Education & Certifications

    • Child &amp; Adolescent Psychiatry-West Virginia University School Of Medicine|West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
