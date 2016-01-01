Dr. Sonia Madrazo-Rico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madrazo-Rico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Madrazo-Rico, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonia Madrazo-Rico, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Madrazo-Rico works at
Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Family Medicine At East Orlando7975 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 956-6092
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sonia Madrazo-Rico, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881610210
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Pediatrics
- 1986
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Madrazo-Rico has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Madrazo-Rico
Dr. Madrazo-Rico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madrazo-Rico works at
Dr. Madrazo-Rico speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Madrazo-Rico. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madrazo-Rico.
