Dr. Sonia Mehta, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonia Mehta, MD
Dr. Sonia Mehta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
MidAtlantic Retina Associates820 Town Center Dr Ste 200, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (800) 331-6634
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
2013 right eye retina detachedd 2020/2021 left eye hole and tear in retina Continue with 6 months follow up. Complete confidence in Dr Mehta
About Dr. Sonia Mehta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi
- 1902004401
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Scheie Eye Institute
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
