Dr. Oquendo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonia Oquendo, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonia Oquendo, MD
Dr. Sonia Oquendo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
Dr. Oquendo works at
Dr. Oquendo's Office Locations
Sonia I Oquendo MD450 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-9104
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Oquendo for years now. She has always came through and I would not be where I'am today without her. She saw things that I could not and I could never repay her for that.
About Dr. Sonia Oquendo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1295882553
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oquendo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oquendo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oquendo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.