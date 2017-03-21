Dr. Sonia Pandit-Zaft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandit-Zaft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Pandit-Zaft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonia Pandit-Zaft, MD
Dr. Sonia Pandit-Zaft, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Pandit-Zaft works at
Dr. Pandit-Zaft's Office Locations
Drs. Gabbay Feldman & Pearlman PA23 Crossroads Dr Ste 220, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 581-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandit-Zaft?
Best doctor ever! She actually listens to me at my appointments instead of rushing me right out the door. When I call and leave a message at the office she always calls me right back and is quick to try to help with any issues I may be having . She delivered my second daughter and it was the most stress free, comfortable birth of all three of my children. Love her!
About Dr. Sonia Pandit-Zaft, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandit-Zaft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandit-Zaft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandit-Zaft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandit-Zaft works at
Dr. Pandit-Zaft has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandit-Zaft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandit-Zaft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandit-Zaft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandit-Zaft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandit-Zaft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.