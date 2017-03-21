Overview of Dr. Sonia Pandit-Zaft, MD

Dr. Sonia Pandit-Zaft, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Pandit-Zaft works at Aurora Women's Health in Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.