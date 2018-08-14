See All Psychiatrists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Sonia Patel, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Honolulu, HI
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Sonia Patel, MD

Dr. Sonia Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine.

Dr. Patel works at James M. Manaligod MD Inc. in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James M. Manaligod MD Inc.
    3615 Harding Ave Ste 510, Honolulu, HI 96816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 737-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 14, 2018
    I've been to therapy for several years before Dr. Patel without much improvement. Once I was referred to her however my mental state has improved dramatically and I'm now in a much better place with her guidance and teaching. I'm so thankful and definitely recommend seeing her.
    Aj in Honolulu, HI — Aug 14, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Sonia Patel, MD
    About Dr. Sonia Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538260443
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hi J a Burns School Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at James M. Manaligod MD Inc. in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

