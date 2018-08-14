Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonia Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonia Patel, MD
Dr. Sonia Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
James M. Manaligod MD Inc.3615 Harding Ave Ste 510, Honolulu, HI 96816 Directions (808) 737-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I've been to therapy for several years before Dr. Patel without much improvement. Once I was referred to her however my mental state has improved dramatically and I'm now in a much better place with her guidance and teaching. I'm so thankful and definitely recommend seeing her.
About Dr. Sonia Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1538260443
Education & Certifications
- University Hi J a Burns School Med
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.