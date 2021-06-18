Dr. Millan Pinzon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonia Millan Pinzon, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonia Millan Pinzon, MD
Dr. Sonia Millan Pinzon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Millan Pinzon works at
Dr. Millan Pinzon's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine120 Cypress Edge Dr, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 232-9381
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great never had a problem she got my knee back to working in no time and gave me instructions on how to keep it working after jumping out of aircraft in the military she corrected the wears and tears. Great doctor
About Dr. Sonia Millan Pinzon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588980346
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millan Pinzon accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millan Pinzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millan Pinzon speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Millan Pinzon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millan Pinzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millan Pinzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millan Pinzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.