Dr. Sonia Rapaport, MD
Dr. Sonia Rapaport, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Haven Medical121 S Estes Dr Ste 205D, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 969-1414
Dr. Rapaport listens to me, watches me--expressions, movements--and ponders (with her teeth on her bottom lip), concentrating. She checks ideas online and suggests support supplements or least invasive medicines and treatments, dosed for me. She can take a simple or complex approach, using time-tried or new techniques. All is explained in paragraphs of her final notes to me.
About Dr. Sonia Rapaport, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952414617
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Rapaport has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapaport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapaport.
