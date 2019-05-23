See All Oncologists in Woodland, CA
Oncology
Overview of Dr. Sonia Reichert, MD

Dr. Sonia Reichert, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Our Lady Of Fatima School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Reichert works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reichert's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    515 Fairchild Ct, Woodland, CA 95695
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer

Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Anxiety
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Emphysema
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Malnutrition
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nausea
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Nosebleed
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pneumonia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polyneuropathy
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Screenings
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Uterine Cancer
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
Acute Leukemia
Administrative Physical
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Astrocytoma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Hematologic Problems
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Cancer Treatment
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Cancer Counseling
Cancer Pain Management
Carcinoma in Situ
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chemotherapy
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Sinusitis
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Genetic Counseling Services
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Intrathecal Chemotherapy
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Leukocytosis
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Malaise and Fatigue
Mediastinal Tumors
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pancytopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    About Dr. Sonia Reichert, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, German and Punjabi
    • Female
    • 1679773873
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Our Lady Of Fatima School Of Medicine
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonia Reichert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reichert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reichert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reichert works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Reichert’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reichert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reichert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

