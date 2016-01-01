See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Sonia Salgado, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sonia Salgado, MD

Dr. Sonia Salgado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Dr. Salgado works at Physicians For Women Inc in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salgado's Office Locations

    Physicians for Women
    1500 N Beauregard St Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 370-0400
    Physicians for Women
    4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1100, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 370-0400
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Sonia Salgado, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457404766
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Luke Memorial Hospital-Ponce Regional Hospital
    Internship
    • Ponce Regional Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonia Salgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salgado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salgado works at Physicians For Women Inc in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Salgado’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Salgado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salgado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

