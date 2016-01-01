Dr. Sonia Salgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Salgado, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonia Salgado, MD
Dr. Sonia Salgado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Salgado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Salgado's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians for Women1500 N Beauregard St Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 370-0400
-
2
Physicians for Women4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1100, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 370-0400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salgado?
About Dr. Sonia Salgado, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457404766
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke Memorial Hospital-Ponce Regional Hospital
- Ponce Regional Hospital
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salgado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salgado accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salgado works at
Dr. Salgado speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Salgado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salgado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.