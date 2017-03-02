Dr. Sonia Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Sandhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sonia Sandhu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Akron Office224 W Exchange St Ste 160, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 344-6505
Akron General Health and Wellness Center - Stow - Radiology4300 Allen Rd, Stow, OH 44224 Directions (330) 344-6505
Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers5810 W Beverly Ln, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 312-3000
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I can't imagine taking this journey with a better physician. She makes me feel so at ease at a time when it is much needed. She has answered any question I have thrown her way and shown me any and every report I have asked to see. She is great at communicating and explaining anything I don't understand.
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Thrombocytosis, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
