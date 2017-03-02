Overview of Dr. Sonia Sandhu, MD

Dr. Sonia Sandhu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Sandhu works at Akron General in Akron, OH with other offices in Stow, OH and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.