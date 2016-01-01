Overview of Dr. Sonia Sehgal, MD

Dr. Sonia Sehgal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Sehgal works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Immunization Administration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.