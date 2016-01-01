Overview

Dr. Sonia Simpson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Simpson works at Hudson River Healthcare Inc -atrium in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Peekskill, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.