Overview of Dr. Sonia Talathi, MD

Dr. Sonia Talathi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Talathi works at Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.