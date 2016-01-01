Dr. Sonia Talathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Talathi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonia Talathi, MD
Dr. Sonia Talathi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Talathi's Office Locations
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sonia Talathi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1578805941
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
