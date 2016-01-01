See All Vascular Surgeons in Bronx, NY
Dr. Sonia Talathi, MD

Vascular Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Bronx, NY
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sonia Talathi, MD

Dr. Sonia Talathi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Talathi works at Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Talathi's Office Locations

    Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place
    1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 405-8200
    Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion
    3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-4321

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Colorectal Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Sonia Talathi, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578805941
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonia Talathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talathi works at Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Talathi’s profile.

    Dr. Talathi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talathi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

