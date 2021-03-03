Overview of Dr. Sonia Tolani, MD

Dr. Sonia Tolani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Tolani works at Columbia Primary Care - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.