Dr. Sonia Yoo, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sonia Yoo, MD

Dr. Sonia Yoo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Yoo works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Blepharitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yoo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
    900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 326-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratoconus
Blepharitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Keratoconus
Blepharitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratoconus
Blepharitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Cornea Surgery
Eye Cancer
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pterygium
Visual Field Defects
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Diseases
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Keratomileusis
Pterygium Surgery
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Endophthalmitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK)
Bell's Palsy
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esotropia
Eye Melanoma
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma Surgery
Goniotomy
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Leucocoria
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Marfan Syndrome
Monofixation Syndrome
Nystagmus
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK)
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Repair of Eye Laceration
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo
Trichiasis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Sonia Yoo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891710752
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonia Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yoo works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Yoo’s profile.

    Dr. Yoo has seen patients for Keratoconus, Blepharitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

