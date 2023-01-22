Overview of Dr. Sonia Yoo, MD

Dr. Sonia Yoo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Yoo works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Blepharitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.