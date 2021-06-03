Dr. Lugo Ruiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonialy Lugo Ruiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonialy Lugo Ruiz, MD
Dr. Sonialy Lugo Ruiz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Lugo Ruiz works at
Dr. Lugo Ruiz's Office Locations
Baycfl-baycare Health System620 10th St N Ste 2E, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 824-8325
Arthritis Consultants Tidewater933 First Colonial Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 491-7359
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sonialy Lugo Ruiz, Is one of The Best Rhumatolgist I have met... She is Very Kind, Compassionate, Caring, and Most of all Intelligent... She Never Rushes me or makes me feel uncomfortable... I am Blessed with Her as my Rhumatolgist.... God Bless her and her office staff... Thank you,
About Dr. Sonialy Lugo Ruiz, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1144517293
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lugo Ruiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lugo Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lugo Ruiz has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugo Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lugo Ruiz speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugo Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lugo Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lugo Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.