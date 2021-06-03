See All Rheumatologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Sonialy Lugo Ruiz, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (29)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sonialy Lugo Ruiz, MD

Dr. Sonialy Lugo Ruiz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Lugo Ruiz works at Suncoast Medical Clinic in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lugo Ruiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baycfl-baycare Health System
    620 10th St N Ste 2E, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 824-8325
  2. 2
    Arthritis Consultants Tidewater
    933 First Colonial Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 491-7359

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 03, 2021
    Dr. Sonialy Lugo Ruiz, Is one of The Best Rhumatolgist I have met... She is Very Kind, Compassionate, Caring, and Most of all Intelligent... She Never Rushes me or makes me feel uncomfortable... I am Blessed with Her as my Rhumatolgist.... God Bless her and her office staff... Thank you,
    Susan L. Bulpett — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Sonialy Lugo Ruiz, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144517293
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lugo Ruiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lugo Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lugo Ruiz has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugo Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugo Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo Ruiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lugo Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lugo Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.