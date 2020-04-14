Dr. Sonica Saini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonica Saini, MD
Dr. Sonica Saini, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from Government Medical College, Changidarh, India and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital.
Northland Chest Consultants2521 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste 402, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 781-8445Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Liberty Hospital
I have been a patient of Dr. Saini for a few years now. She is fantastic, and sincerely cares. Dr. Saini will teach you, and be honest regardless, for the benefit of your health. I am very grateful to have found her.
About Dr. Sonica Saini, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Creghton University Medical Center, Omaha, Ne
- Creighton University Medical Center, Omaha, Ne
- Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY
- Government Medical College, Changidarh, India
