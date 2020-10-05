Dr. Soniely Lugo-Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lugo-Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soniely Lugo-Ruiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soniely Lugo-Ruiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Unibe and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Lugo-Ruiz works at
Locations
-
1
Nemours Children Specialty Care1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 284-5906Monday8:15am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lugo-Ruiz?
She is just wonderful. It’s always a delight to go see her. My son loves her!
About Dr. Soniely Lugo-Ruiz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932533510
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston and Affiliated Hospitals
- Hospital Episcopal San Lucas
- Unibe
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lugo-Ruiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lugo-Ruiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lugo-Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lugo-Ruiz works at
Dr. Lugo-Ruiz speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugo-Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo-Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lugo-Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lugo-Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.