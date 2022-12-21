Overview

Dr. Sonika Gupta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Indira Gandhi Mc and is affiliated with Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Alamo Diabetes and Endocrinology in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.