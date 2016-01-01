Overview of Dr. Sonika Puri, MD

Dr. Sonika Puri, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Puri works at Renal and Pancreas Transplant Program in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

