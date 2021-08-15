Dr. Sonita Sadio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonita Sadio, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonita Sadio, MD
Dr. Sonita Sadio, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Sadio's Office Locations
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4493
Sonita Sadio, MD9020 5Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 333-5120
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Fidelis Care
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon, extremely pleased with my results. Thank you
About Dr. Sonita Sadio, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadio accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.