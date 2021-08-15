See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Sonita Sadio, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (13)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sonita Sadio, MD

Dr. Sonita Sadio, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Sadio works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sadio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
    310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 979-4493
  2. 2
    Sonita Sadio, MD
    9020 5Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 333-5120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Fidelis Care
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sonita Sadio, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonita Sadio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

