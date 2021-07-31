See All Family Doctors in West Bend, WI
Dr. Soniya Pawar, MD

Family Medicine
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Soniya Pawar, MD

Dr. Soniya Pawar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Bend, WI. 

Dr. Pawar works at West Bend Health Center in West Bend, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pawar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Bend Health Center
    1700 W Paradise Dr, West Bend, WI 53095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 377-5718

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert West Bend Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 31, 2021
    The MD was great! Knowledgeable and kind. Explained everything very well. Poor personal care/connection with the nurse walking us backbarely said a word or a welcome ( new to this clinic). Would see the MD again if she transferred to a different clinic. Will NOT go to this clinic again. Terrible experience making a new appt, first one was rescheduled less than 24 hours prior. Due to MD
    — Jul 31, 2021
    About Dr. Soniya Pawar, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255575569
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soniya Pawar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pawar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pawar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pawar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pawar works at West Bend Health Center in West Bend, WI. View the full address on Dr. Pawar’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pawar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pawar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pawar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pawar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

