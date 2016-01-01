See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Duluth, MN
Dr. Sonja Bjerk, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sonja Bjerk, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Duluth, MN
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Sonja Bjerk, MD

Dr. Sonja Bjerk, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Deer River and Essentia Health-Virginia.

Dr. Bjerk works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Deer River, MN and Grand Rapids, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bjerk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic
    115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Emphysema
Respiratory Management
Asthma
Emphysema
Respiratory Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bjerk?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sonja Bjerk, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sonja Bjerk, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bjerk to family and friends

    Dr. Bjerk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bjerk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sonja Bjerk, MD.

    About Dr. Sonja Bjerk, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1316012297
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Minnesota Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • FROEDTERT MEMORIAL LUTHERAN HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • FROEDTERT MEMORIAL LUTHERAN HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Deer River
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bjerk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bjerk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bjerk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bjerk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bjerk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bjerk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.