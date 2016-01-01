Overview of Dr. Sonja Bjerk, MD

Dr. Sonja Bjerk, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Deer River and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Bjerk works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Deer River, MN and Grand Rapids, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.