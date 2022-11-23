Overview

Dr. Sonja Bojko, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Venice, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Minnesota - D.D.S.|University of Minnesota / School of Dentistry|University Of Minnesota Dental School and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bojko works at The Smile Centre - Venice in Venice, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.