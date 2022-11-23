Dr. Sonja Bojko, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bojko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonja Bojko, DDS
Dr. Sonja Bojko, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Venice, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Minnesota - D.D.S.|University of Minnesota / School of Dentistry|University Of Minnesota Dental School and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The Smile Centre - Venice1500 E Venice Ave Unit 203, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 241-4543Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Smile Centre5899 Whitfield Ave Ste 105, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 800-1460
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Care Credit
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Few people enjoy going to the dentist however Dr. Bojko represents in every way a reason to shift this. Her artful skill and perfectionism is only matched by her gentle demeanor, medical judgement and care. Having grown up in a family of dentists, I write with confidence that Dr. Bojko is absolutely the kind one should go to and is worth traveling to see.
- Dentistry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Slovenian and Spanish
- Female
- 1083776538
- Dawson Academy|Dawson Academy For Advanced Dentistry|International Congress Of Implantologists|International Congress Of Oral Implantologists, Fellow
- University Of Minnesota - D.D.S.|University of Minnesota / School of Dentistry|University Of Minnesota Dental School
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Dr. Bojko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bojko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
