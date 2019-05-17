Overview of Dr. Sonja Haugeto, MD

Dr. Sonja Haugeto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Haugeto works at Richmond Pediatric Associates in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.