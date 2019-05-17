Dr. Sonja Haugeto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haugeto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonja Haugeto, MD
Dr. Sonja Haugeto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Richmond Pediatric Associates9900 Independence Park Dr Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 392-5500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Haugeto is amazing. She's been my children's pediatrician for eight years or so. She's sharp, thoughtful and compassionate. She is not quick to medicate and she listens to my questions and concerns. I have never felt rushed in any of our appointments. We're grateful to have her!
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1073627899
- Duke
- New York University School of Medicine
