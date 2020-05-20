See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Sonja Kinney, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sonja Kinney, MD

Dr. Sonja Kinney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kinney works at Olson Center For Women in Omaha, NE with other offices in Lakewood, NJ and Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Ovarian Cysts and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kinney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Olson Center for Women Health At Village Point
    110 N 175th St Ste 2800, Omaha, NE 68118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 596-4500
  2. 2
    Teamcare LLC
    1771 Madison Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 364-2144
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Monmouth Medical Center Inc
    300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 364-6666
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cysts
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cysts
Pregnancy Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    May 20, 2020
    Dr. Kinney has been my OB for 13 years and the reason I have stayed with NE Medicine for the births of my children. She’s extremely knowledgeable and attentive and is quick at getting back to me via one chart whenever I have questions or concerns. If ever I was unable to see her in clinic, the other physicians at Olsen’s Center are amazing too!
    Amanda — May 20, 2020
    About Dr. Sonja Kinney, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275582330
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

