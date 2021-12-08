Dr. Sonja Kristiansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kristiansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonja Kristiansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonja Kristiansen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Dr. Kristiansen works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Infertility Clinic2205 Williams Trace Blvd Ste 106, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 225-5375
-
2
Sonja Kristiansen M.d. PA9055 Katy Fwy Ste 450, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 862-6181
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kristiansen?
We have an 8yr and struggled for years to conceive again. We tried IUI 2 times but it never worked. Then a friend referred us to this clinic and I felt that God had answered our prayers. We were successful on our first try. We couldn't believe it but it was wonderful. Myra and Blanca are true Gems. They take your calls and call you right back if they are busy. They are so knowledgeable and educated enough to relieve my worries whether it be medication questions, pain questions, discomfort questions etc, they were there each step of the way with information. We read the handbook front to back, back to front TWICE!! SO MUCH GOOD-TO-KNOW information. We had a perfect baby boy and now, we going for a second time for the last time, fingers crossed. I highly recommend this facility because, in my opinion, they are upfront about expectations. Thank you Dr K, Blanca, Myra, and the rest of the team.
About Dr. Sonja Kristiansen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1073608295
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kristiansen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristiansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristiansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kristiansen works at
Dr. Kristiansen has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kristiansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kristiansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kristiansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kristiansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kristiansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.