Dr. Potrebic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonja Potrebic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonja Potrebic, MD
Dr. Sonja Potrebic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Potrebic works at
Dr. Potrebic's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente1505 N Edgemont St, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-2555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Highly knowledgeable. Cheerful, Thorough. Knows her stuff. Seems sincerely concerned and interested in what you have to say. One of the best.
About Dr. Sonja Potrebic, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1023189099
Education & Certifications
- U CA San Francisco
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Clara
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurology
Dr. Potrebic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potrebic works at
Dr. Potrebic speaks Croatian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Potrebic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potrebic.
