Dr. Sonja Randle, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonja Randle, MD
Dr. Sonja Randle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randle's Office Locations
- 1 4606 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 545, Houston, TX 77069 Directions (281) 639-3024
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Randle has made an amazing difference with my son. He feels comfortable speaking with her, and has made a 90 degree difference in staying on task. He was passing Chemistry with a low C ,but once she assessed him and prescribed medication to assist him stay focused, his grade improved to an 89.5.
About Dr. Sonja Randle, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1073595161
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Dr. Randle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Randle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randle.
