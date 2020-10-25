See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Mentor, OH
Dr. Sonja Stiller-Martin, MD

Emergency Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sonja Stiller-Martin, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center, UH Richmond Medical Center and West Medical Center.

Dr. Stiller-Martin works at Center for Advanced Vein Care, L.L.C. in Mentor, OH with other offices in Mayfield Hts, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Vein Care, L.L.C.
    7200 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 710-1140
  2. 2
    Center for Advanced Vein Care, L.L.C.
    1220 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Hts, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 710-1140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • UH Richmond Medical Center
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Detoxification Evaluation
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Detoxification Evaluation
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins
Spider Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 25, 2020
    Dr. Stiller is the person to go to if you question anything about your vein health.. When I suspected I needed an evaluation a good friend refer me to her. She addressed, and assessed everything completely.. and took the very best steps to assure my vein health.. very professional, very thorough, and gave the very best care.. I will always refer friends and family to her!! 5 stars!!
    Debbie Romig — Oct 25, 2020
    About Dr. Sonja Stiller-Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316922255
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Med College Penn
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonja Stiller-Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiller-Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stiller-Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiller-Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiller-Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stiller-Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stiller-Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

