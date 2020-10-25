Dr. Sonja Stiller-Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiller-Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonja Stiller-Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonja Stiller-Martin, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center, UH Richmond Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Dr. Stiller-Martin works at
Locations
Center for Advanced Vein Care, L.L.C.7200 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 710-1140
Center for Advanced Vein Care, L.L.C.1220 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Hts, OH 44124 Directions (440) 710-1140
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Richmond Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stiller is the person to go to if you question anything about your vein health.. When I suspected I needed an evaluation a good friend refer me to her. She addressed, and assessed everything completely.. and took the very best steps to assure my vein health.. very professional, very thorough, and gave the very best care.. I will always refer friends and family to her!! 5 stars!!
About Dr. Sonja Stiller-Martin, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1316922255
Education & Certifications
- Med College Penn
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stiller-Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stiller-Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Stiller-Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiller-Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiller-Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stiller-Martin, there are benefits to both methods.