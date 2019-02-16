Dr. Sonja Yoo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonja Yoo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonja Yoo, DO
Dr. Sonja Yoo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Yoo works at
Dr. Yoo's Office Locations
Austin Regional Clinic11111 Research Blvd Ste 475, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 338-8181
Austin Regional Clinic940 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-9024Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arc-cedar Park801 E Whitestone Blvd Ste C, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 259-3467
- 4 12201 Renfert Way Ste 250, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 994-2662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoo?
I would absolutely recommended Dr. Yoo. She is compassionate and a great communicator. I totally trust her with my care. She recently performed an endometrial biopsy and hystersocopy. She put me at ease with my fears and did an excellent job.
About Dr. Sonja Yoo, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124222724
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.