Overview

Dr. Sonjai Bhatia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Bhatia works at Duly Health and Care in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.