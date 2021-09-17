Dr. Sonjai Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonjai Bhatia, MD
Dr. Sonjai Bhatia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Cardiology3825 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 435-6100
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Excellent! Very thorough. Listened to everything I had to say. Ordered the appropriate tests that saved my life.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University of Chicago Stritch School of Med
- Rush University Medical College
- Internal Medicine
