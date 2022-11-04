Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonny Joseph, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonny Joseph, MD
Dr. Sonny Joseph, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Juarez.
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
Sonny Joseph MD Pllc9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 204, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 354-3156
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
I was a patient of Dr. Joseph's for many years until I had to move away. I've been gone from Orlando 3 years and have still not found a doctor like Dr. Joseph. He is kind and he listens at every single appointment. He was with me and helped me through so much like the death of my mother. I miss him, his staff, his kindness, and care.
About Dr. Sonny Joseph, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1982709812
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- U Juarez
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.