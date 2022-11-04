See All Psychiatrists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Sonny Joseph, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (150)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sonny Joseph, MD

Dr. Sonny Joseph, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Juarez.

Dr. Joseph works at SONNY V JOSEPH MD in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joseph's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sonny Joseph MD Pllc
    9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 204, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 354-3156

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Nov 04, 2022
    I was a patient of Dr. Joseph's for many years until I had to move away. I've been gone from Orlando 3 years and have still not found a doctor like Dr. Joseph. He is kind and he listens at every single appointment. He was with me and helped me through so much like the death of my mother. I miss him, his staff, his kindness, and care.
    Belinda — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Sonny Joseph, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982709812
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U Juarez
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    150 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

