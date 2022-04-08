Overview of Dr. Sonny Nguyen, MD

Dr. Sonny Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Dr. Sonny Nguyen in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.