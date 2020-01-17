Dr. Sonny Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonny Rubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonny Rubin, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and South Coast Global Medical Center.
Locations
Orange County Pain Specialist455 Old Newport Blvd Ste 101, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 933-7012Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- South Coast Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I referred two of my patients to Dr. Rubin and also attended the consult with them. He is a trustworthy, kind and genuinely caring physician and demonstrated these traits during the visit with each of them. I will continue to recommend my patients to Dr. Rubin and trust his knowledge and clinical expertise.
About Dr. Sonny Rubin, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891714374
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore Med Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rubin speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.