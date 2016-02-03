Overview

Dr. Sonny Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at Sonny S. Wang M.d. Colon and Rectal Surgery Inc. in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.