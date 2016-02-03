See All General Surgeons in Irvine, CA
Dr. Sonny Wang, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sonny Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Wang works at Sonny S. Wang M.d. Colon and Rectal Surgery Inc. in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sonny S. Wang M.d. Colon and Rectal Surgery Inc.
    18 Endeavor Ste 306, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 387-7240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 03, 2016
    No one hopes to go to this kind of specialist but if you have to you could not find a better, kinder surgeon than Dr Wang. He is a skilled surgeon and a kind, gentle man. His staff is also helpful, kind and professional. I have never written a review before but I feel compelled because he was an ANGEL and savior to my husband's excruciating pain.
    Noreen in Trabuco Canyon CA — Feb 03, 2016
    About Dr. Sonny Wang, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin and Mandarin
    • 1811187560
    Education & Certifications

    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonny Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at Sonny S. Wang M.d. Colon and Rectal Surgery Inc. in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin and Mandarin.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

