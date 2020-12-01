Overview

Dr. Sonoa Au, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Au works at CITY DERM in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Albertson, NY and Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.