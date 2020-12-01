See All Dermatologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Sonoa Au, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonoa Au, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Au works at CITY DERM in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Albertson, NY and Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Brooklyn
    24 Prospect Park W, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 857-7070
  2
    Advanced Dermatology PC - Albertson/Roslyn
    175 I U Willets Rd, Albertson, NY 11507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 625-6222
  3
    Advanced Dermatology of Nj PC
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 211, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypopigmentation Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea-Like Facial Flush Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Au?

    Dec 01, 2020
    Dr. Au cares about her patients a lot - my whole family sees her. She always gives me good advice to treat my skin problems and is very patient
    MM — Dec 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sonoa Au, MD
    About Dr. Sonoa Au, MD

    Dermatology
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    12 years of experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    1720374507
    • 1720374507
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advanced Dermatology, P.C.
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Luke's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Dermatology
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonoa Au, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Au is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Au has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Au has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Au has seen patients for Acne, Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Au on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Au speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Au. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Au.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Au, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Au appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

