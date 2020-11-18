Overview of Dr. Sonu Bhatia, MD

Dr. Sonu Bhatia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ms Ramaiah Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Bhatia works at Anthem Hills Medical Center in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.