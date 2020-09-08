Dr. Sonu Dhillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonu Dhillon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sonu Dhillon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and OSF St. Mary Medical Center.
Neck To Back Peoria LLC5105 N GLEN PARK PLACE RD, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 308-5900
- Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This was my first medical procedure. I am doing very well. Dr. Dillon is a good doctor and I just wanted to thank him. And the people he works with. Thank you all. I am blessed to have been treated by Dr. Dillon and his staff.
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1225017593
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
