Dr. Sonul Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonul Mehta, MD
Dr. Sonul Mehta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
1
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-8100
2
Surgery Center of Pennsylvania2010 W Chester Pike, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions (610) 853-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sonul Mehta is the best doctor I ever seen in my life. She is very knowledgeable, patient, and considerate. She performed eyelid surgery for my mother in 2016, very successful surgery. Recently I took my parents for “tearing” eyes. She was able to identify problem quickly and the drops she prescribed were so effective. She is the only dr. who explained the root cause and treatment so clearly.
About Dr. Sonul Mehta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1194916999
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Ophthalmology
