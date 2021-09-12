Dr. Sonya Addison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Addison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonya Addison, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Locations
Boone Medical Group-diabetes and Endocrinology1701 E Broadway Ste 302, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 815-7146
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Addison to be extremely knowledgeable, dedicated, and an advocate for her patients. What impressed me most is she actually took time to review all my charts prior to our visit so she was up to speed on my case and she took the time to listen to me. That seems to be a trait it’s fairly rare in medicine nowadays. The Doctor Who takes their time listens to you and even follows up after hours on her own time to make sure you’re getting the care that you need.
About Dr. Sonya Addison, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1215199369
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Addison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Addison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addison has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Addison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Addison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.