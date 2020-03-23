Dr. Sonya Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonya Ahmed, MD
Dr. Sonya Ahmed, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Andrews Institute Asc LLC1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 100, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-3700
Nilssen Orthopedics PA825 E Burgess Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 435-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
If you are suffering from foot/ankle pain and swelling, you have found Dr. Ahmed, perhaps the Best orthopedic surgeon in the county. Five stars aren’t enough. Dr. Ahmed diagnoses the issues, explains your options, tells what to expect. Dr. Ahmed is both careing and concerned for her patients, and great communication. Simply the Best.
About Dr. Sonya Ahmed, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
