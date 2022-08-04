Overview

Dr. Sonya Bethel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Bethel works at Mount Vernon Internal Medicine in Springfield, VA with other offices in Lorton, VA and Alexandria, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.